Gimenez will start at shortstop and will bat eighth Monday against the Phillies.

Starting for the fourth straight game over a healthy Amed Rosario, Gimenez at least temporarily seems to have emerged as the Mets' primary shortstop. The lefty-hitting Gimenez may hit the bench against southpaws occasionally, but he should be in store for the bulk of the work versus right-handers while he continues to fare respectably at the plate in his rookie season. Gimenez is slashing .282/.329/.385 through 85 plate appearances on the campaign, but he offers most of his value to the Mets through his defense and speed (7-for-7 on stolen-base attempts).