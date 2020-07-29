Gimenez is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Wednesday against the Red Sox, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Gimenez is set to make his first big-league start after working as a reserve through the team's first five games, going 0-for-4 in his limited at-bats. The talented 21-year-old spent all of 2019 with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .250/.309/.387 with nine homers and 28 steals in 117 games.
More News
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Nabs spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Could be part of expanded roster•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Adds leg kick to swing•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Putting together impressive July•