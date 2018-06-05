Mets' Andres Gimenez: Goes yard twice at High-A
Gimenez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for High-A St. Lucie in Monday's extra-inning win over Tampa.
It's the first multi-homer game of the 19-year-old's minor-league career. Gimenez, the Mets' No. 2 fantasy prospect, has put together a solid campaign against mainly older competition in the Florida State League, slashing .291/.362/.463 through 49 games with four homers and 19 steals in 23 attempts. With Amed Rosario settling in at shortstop on the big-league roster, the organization has no reason to rush Gimenez, so don't be surprised if he spends the whole season at St. Lucie and doesn't face the Double-A test until 2019.
