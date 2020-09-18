site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Gimenez will sit Friday against the Braves.
Gimenez has emerged to occupy the large half of a platoon at shortstop this season. With lefty Max Fried starting Friday, Amed Rosario gets the nod in his place.
