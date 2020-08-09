Gimenez will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Marlins.

He'll enter the starting nine for the fifth time in six games, with his last two turns coming at the keystone. Based on his uptick in usage of late, the 21-year-old looks like set to serve as the primary replacement for Robinson Cano (groin), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Gimenez possesses good speed and decent contact skills, but his lack of power and low placement in the Mets lineup limit his overall fantasy upside.