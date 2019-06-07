Mets' Andres Gimenez: Lands on minor-league IL
Gimenez was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday with a hand or wrist injury, Andrew Battifarano of MiLB.com reports.
The move, which is retroactive to Monday, comes after Gimenez was hit by a pitch on the hand during Double-A Binghamton's game against Portland over the weekend. Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear, leaving the well-regarded 20-year-old without a timetable for his return. Prior to landing on the shelf, Gimenez was slashing .232/.305/.333 with two homers and 11 stolen bases in 45 games for the Rumble Ponies.
