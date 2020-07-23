The Mets named Gimenez to their Opening Day roster Thursday. Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
In a surprise move, the 21-year-old will bypass the Triple-A level entirely and open the 60-game season with the big club as a reserve infielder. Expect Gimenez to serve as the top backup at shortstop and second base behind Amed Rosario and Robinson Cano, a role that may only translate to a couple starts per week. Gimenez may provide most of his impact as a late-inning defensive replacement or as a pinch runner, given his above-average speed.