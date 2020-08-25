Gimenez was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The team is not specifying which injured list Gimenez is going on, but they also said they have not had any new COVID-19 positive tests, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. He should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Adds fourth stolen base•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Scores three times in win•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Helping fill in for Cano•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Impresses in first big-league start•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Gets first start•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Nabs spot on Opening Day roster•