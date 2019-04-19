Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has had a sluggish start to the season, and even after this monster performance he still only sports a .229/.289/.457 slash line through eight games. Gimenez played 37 games at Double-A last year, but the Mets' No. 3 fantasy prospect doesn't appear poised for a quick promotion, and the organization has little reason to rush him up the ladder. His carrying tools offensively have been his speed and ability to make contact, but if Gimenez can add some useful power to his profile as well, he becomes a much more intriguing target in formats that only roster a limited number of minor-leaguers.