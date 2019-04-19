Mets' Andres Gimenez: Pops first Double-A homer
Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday.
The 20-year-old has had a sluggish start to the season, and even after this monster performance he still only sports a .229/.289/.457 slash line through eight games. Gimenez played 37 games at Double-A last year, but the Mets' No. 3 fantasy prospect doesn't appear poised for a quick promotion, and the organization has little reason to rush him up the ladder. His carrying tools offensively have been his speed and ability to make contact, but if Gimenez can add some useful power to his profile as well, he becomes a much more intriguing target in formats that only roster a limited number of minor-leaguers.
More News
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Moves over to minor-league camp•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Taking advantage of playing time•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Receives promotion to Double-A•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Goes yard twice at High-A•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Beginning season at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...