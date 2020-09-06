Gimenez went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Phillies.

Gimenez chipped in across the box score, reaching base three times while also swiping his seventh bag of the season. His first RBI of the game came on an infield single that knotted the game at one, and he followed that up with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Gimenez has flashed his speed and a decent ability to get on base in his first 80 plate appearances -- he's hitting .288/.338/.397 -- but he's likely to find regular playing time difficult to come by behind the likes of Robinson Cano, J.D. Davis, Amed Rosario and Todd Frazier.