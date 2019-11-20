Play

Gimenez was added to the Mets' 40-man roster Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This move protects Gimenez from the Rule 5 draft. He spent all of 2019 back at Double-A and went to the Arizona Fall League for the second year in a row. Gimenez's bat will probably be a little light on impact, but he is a good athlete capable of playing up the middle and offers plus speed on the bases. He should spend most, if not all of 2020 at Triple-A.

