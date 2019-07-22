Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a stolen base for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

A HBP on his right hand/wrist in early June derailed the 20-year-old's season for a couple of weeks, but Gimenez has been raking since the calendar flipped to July, slashing .321/.351/.509 in 15 games. The Mets' No. 5 fantasy prospect has only a .680 OPS on the year, but he's got the talent and the hit tool to maintain his current momentum straight through the rest of the season.

