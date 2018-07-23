The Mets promoted Gimenez from High-A St. Lucie to Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, Vincent Lara-Cinisomo of MiLB.com reports.

At 19 years and 10 months of age, Gimenez becomes the second-youngest player in the Double-A ranks behind Blue Jays farmhand Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (19 years, four months). According to Mets director of player development Ian Levin, the shortstop demonstrated enough progress at the plate and in the field to earn a new challenge after he slashed .282/.348/.432 with 30 extra-base hits and 28 stolen bases across 351 plate appearances for High-A St. Lucie. At 5-foot-11 and 161 pounds, Gimenez doesn't project for much more than average power at his peak, but he possesses enough range to stick at shortstop long term and should deliver quality batting averages year in and year out.

