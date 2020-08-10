Gimenez went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and one stolen base in Sunday's win against the Marlins.

Gimenez has now started five of the last six games while helping to fill in for Robinson Cano (groin), but Sunday's performance was his most productive of his young major-league career as he scored three of the Mets' four runs. The 21-year-old is hitting .333 with two extra-base hits, five runs and three stolen bases over 14 games this season.