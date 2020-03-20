Play

Gimenez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets protected the 21-year-old from the Rule 5 draft in November by adding him to the 40-man roster, but he was never a likely option to open the season in the majors. Gimenez spent the 2019 campaign at Double-A Binghamton and had a .696 OPS in 117 games, but he'll look for more success at Triple-A once this season starts up after adding a leg kick to his swing over the offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories