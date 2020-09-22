site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-andres-gimenez-sits-for-second-straight | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Sits for second straight
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gimenez remains on the bench Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Gimenez has gone 3-for-19 at the plate over his last eight games. Amed Rosario remains the starter at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read