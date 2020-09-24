site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Sitting vs. southpaw
Gimenez is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals.
He will head to the bench with lefty Patrick Corbin on the hill for Washington. Amed Rosario will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
