site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-andres-gimenez-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gimenez isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Gimenez is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Amed Rosario will start at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read