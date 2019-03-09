Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The blast, his first of the spring, came off minor-league arm Nick Anderson, but it was still a strong performance from Gimenez. The Mets' No. 2 fantasy prospect has been getting extra playing time with Amed Rosario (hand) on the shelf, but Gimenez has no chance of breaking camp with the big-league club after reaching Double-A for the first time late last season as a 19-year-old, slashing .277/.344/.358 over 37 games for Binghamton.

