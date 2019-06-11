Mets' Andres Gimenez: X-rays negative
Gimenez's X-rays on his right hand and wrist were negative Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Gimenez was hit by a pitch last week and was placed on the 7-day injured list, but he appears to have escaped serious injury. He posted a .232/.305/.333 slash line in 45 games for Double-A Binghamton prior to the injury.
More News
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Pops first Double-A homer•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Moves over to minor-league camp•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Taking advantage of playing time•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Receives promotion to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...