Mets' Blade Tidwell: Officially promoted to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
The Mets recalled Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Tidwell has been tapped as Friday's starter against the Phillies, and the 24-year-old will hope for a better outing than his first MLB start back on May 4 against the Cardinals in which he allowed six earned runs on nine hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. Tidwell was saddled with the loss in that one and struck out just two. He's not a recommended fantasy option versus Philadelphia.
