Raley (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday.
The left-hander has been on the shelf with left elbow inflammation since April 29, but he'll rejoin the active roster Sunday after making one rehab appearance with Double-A Binghamton. Raley collected eight holds in 14 outings prior to landing on the shelf and had a 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings. He should work as part of the late-inning bridge to David Robertson and Adam Ottavino, who are splitting closing duties.