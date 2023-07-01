Raley struck out the only two batters he faced Friday to record his 15th hold of the season in a loss to the Giants.

The southpaw fired six of eight pitches for strikes as he rung up Casey Schmitt and LaMonte Wade for the final two outs of the seventh inning, but David Robertson coughed up the lead in the eighth. Raley is third in the NL in holds behind Tyler Rogers' 20 and Steven Wilson's 16 despite missing a couple weeks in May with a sore elbow, bolstering that production with a 2.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB through 28.2 innings.