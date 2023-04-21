Raley tossed a perfect sixth inning Thursday to record his eighth hold of the season in a 9-4 win over the Giants. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The lefty needed only eight pitches to breeze through the bottom of San Francisco's order and preserve a two-run lead, although New York blew the game open after that. Raley's eight holds leads the majors, and they come in only 10 appearances. The 34-year-old is well on his way to blowing past the career-high 22 he racked up in that category for the Rays in 2022.