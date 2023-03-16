Raley (hamstring) and David Robertson are viewed as the primary options for saves for the Mets in the event that Edwin Diaz (knee) is lost for a significant period of time after the closer suffered an injury Wednesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Raley collected six saves for the Rays last season before being traded to the Mets in December. The left-hander was dominant in 2022 against lefties and righties alike, so there aren't platoon split worries. Robertson might be higher in the pecking order given his long history as a closer, but both should be on the radars of mixed-league fantasy managers. Raley is working his way back from a hamstring injury but is expected to be ready to pitch in a game in a few days.