Raley (hamstring) pitched in a minor-league game Wednesday and is on track to return to Grapefruit League action this weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Raley suffered a low-grade strain of his left hamstring earlier this month as he was gearing up to represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but he has checked most of the necessary boxes in the weeks since and should be good to go for Opening Day. The left-hander could factor into the saves mix for the Mets in 2023 with Edwin Diaz (knee) already done for the year.