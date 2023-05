Raley threw a perfect inning to earn a save over Cleveland during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader. He recorded a hold with a scoreless frame during the first game.

Raley needed just five pitches to quickly finish the 2-1 victory Sunday night. He's turned in four shutout frames with a 3:3 K:BB since returning from the injured list May 14. He lowered his ERA to 3.52 with a save and 10 holds across 15.1 innings this season.