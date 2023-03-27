Raley (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Raley concluded the Mets' Grapefruit League without having made an appearance since March 5, but he was able to throw in a minor-league game over the weekend and appears to have experienced no setbacks in his recovery from a strained left hamstring. Assuming he checks out fine after Monday's outing, Raley will be included on the Mets' Opening Day roster and should be in position to work in a key late-innings role.