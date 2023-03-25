Raley (hamstring) pitched in a minor-league game rather than a Grapefruit League game Saturday but remains on track for Opening Day, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Raley is dealing with a low-grade left hamstring strain but seems to be progressing well. Previous reports held that he'd pitch for the big-league club this weekend, but the Mets apparently changed plans. His next appearance will come in an intrasquad game Monday. Assuming no setbacks, Raley could see saves as the top lefty in a closer committee in the absence of Edwin Diaz (knee), though David Robertson is presumably ahead of him on the depth chart should the Mets anoint a new dedicated closer.