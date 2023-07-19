Carrasco didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the White Sox, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The Mets staked Carrasco to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and added three more runs before he left the mound, but the veteran right-hander couldn't stick around long enough to qualify for the win. He got the hook after 82 pitches (50 strikes), failing to complete five innings for the fourth time in his last six starts. Carrasco has a 4.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB through 29.1 innings over that stretch, and he's a risky play even as a streaming option given his inability to pitch deep into games. His next outing lines up for a weekend tilt in Boston.