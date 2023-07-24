Carrasco (3-4) yielded five runs on 10 hits and two walks over 2.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Boston.

The Red Sox caught fire in the third inning, poking six straight hits against Carrasco and forcing him out of the game after just 58 pitches. In his final three starts before the All-Star break, he gave up just four runs in 17 frames. However, he's been charged with nine runs in seven innings since then. The veteran righty has watched his season ERA balloon to 5.82 with a 50:31 K:BB through 14 starts. Carrasco's next outing is currently lined up to be at home against the Nationals.