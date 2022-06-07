Carrasco (7-1) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven innings.

Carrasco walked five batters in five innings in his previous start, so it was nice to see him display much better control Monday. The veteran also struck out a season-high 10 batters and registered 19 swinging strikes to help him win his sixth straight decision. Carrasco has bounced back nicely from a rough 2021 season, as he is tied for the league lead with seven victories while compiling a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB across 64 innings. He's expected to make his next start in Los Angeles against the slumping Angels on Sunday.