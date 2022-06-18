Carrasco (8-2) picked up the win in Friday's 10-4 victory over the Marlins, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander tossed 98 pitches (70 strikes) en route to his fifth quality start of the season, and his fifth win in his last six outings. Carrasco has also re-discovered his old strikeout form, posting a 40:9 K:BB through 34 innings over that six-start stretch despite a lackluster 4.24 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. With the Mets' rotation still beset by injuries, Carrasco has emerged as arguably the team's most reliable arm -- a remarkable turnaround for a 35-year-old who hasn't reached triple-digit innings in a season since 2018.