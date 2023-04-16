Carrasco did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings during a 3-2 win over the Athletics. He struck out three.

Aside from a bumpy second inning, Carrasco was able to keep the bases clear and got through five innings for the first time this season. The right-hander had allowed at least one home run and multiple walks in each of his first two starts, so Saturday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction. Carrasco's next start is tentatively scheduled for New York's upcoming four-game set in San Francisco.