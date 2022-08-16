The Mets announced Tuesday that Carrasco's MRI earlier in the day revealed a low-grade left oblique strain. He's expected to require 3-to-4 weeks to recover from the injury.

New York didn't immediately place Carrasco on the 15-day injured list, but he'll likely be deactivated prior to Tuesday's game in Atlanta or Wednesday once the Mets find a player to replace him on the 26-man active roster. David Peterson will presumably be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to join the rotation as a replacement for Carrasco beginning with Saturday's doubleheader in Philadelphia, and the team will also need to break in a temporary sixth starter that same day. With Carrasco now likely to remain out until around mid-September, fantasy managers in most redraft leagues are probably best off dropping him for a healthier option rather than waiting out his return. The injury comes at an especially tough time for Carrasco after he gotten off to a strong start to the second half with a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 27.1 innings in his first outings since the All-Star break.