The Mets acquired Flexen and right-hander Trevor Gott from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for left-hander Zach Muckenhirn, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Flexen will be returning to the organization where he started his professional career after he was drafted out of high school in 2012. Though he had been a serviceable back-end rotation option for most of his prior two seasons in Seattle, Flexen has struggled mightily both as a starter and reliever thus far in 2023, pitching to a 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 42 innings before the Mariners designated him for assignment last week. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will cover the approximately $4 million remaining on the $8 million in salary Flexen is due for the rest of the season, hoping that the return to Queens can help the 29-year-old re-emerge as useful starting depth. He'll most likely work in long relief initially.