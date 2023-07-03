The Mets designated Flexen for assignment Monday after acquiring him from the Mariners.

Along with Flexen, the Mets acquired right-hander Trevor Gott from Seattle in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn, but Gott is the main asset in the deal from the Mets' standpoint. The Mets will absorb the approximately $4 million remaining on Flexen's contract, and though he won't be added to the 40-man roster, the organization is presumably hoping that he'll pass through waivers and help bolster the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse. Flexen owns an ugly 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 42 frames with Seattle in 2023, but between the prior two seasons, the 29-year-old right-hander amassed a 3.66 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 317.1 innings and 53 starts. Perhaps a change of scenery will help the soft-tossing Flexen stumble upon a better pitch mix or a mechanical tweak that could allow him to resurface as useful rotation depth for the big club in the latter portion of the season.