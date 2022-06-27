The Mets reinstated Holderman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

New York saw enough from Holderman during his one-inning rehab appearance Sunday with Syracuse to deduce that he was healthy, but the big club apparently doesn't have a spot available in the bullpen for the right-hander at the moment. After providing a 3.18 ERA while striking out 14 over 11.1 innings for New York prior to landing on the IL on June 11, Holderman should be first in line for a call-up if the Mets require an extra relief arm at any point.