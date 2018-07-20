Oswalt was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

With the return of Jason Vargas (calf) expected to come against the Padres on Tuesday, the Mets elected to return Oswalt to the Triple-A level in order to keep him stretched out instead of placing him in the major-league bullpen. Across five appearances (four starts) with New York this year, Oswalt has posted a 5.64 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 15:6 K:BB over 22.1 innings. Look for him to return in some capacity later this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories