Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

The pitching prospect appeared just once during his cup of coffee with the Mets, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings out of the bullpen. Oswalt will head back to the minors to continue to develop as a starter. Jacob Rhame was recalled from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster.

