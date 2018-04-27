Mets' Corey Oswalt: Sent back to Las Vegas
Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
The pitching prospect appeared just once during his cup of coffee with the Mets, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings out of the bullpen. Oswalt will head back to the minors to continue to develop as a starter. Jacob Rhame was recalled from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.