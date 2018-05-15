Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Oswalt was with the major-league club for four games, but he failed to make an appearance. The 24-year-old has 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 17.2 innings at Triple-A this year, and he should be one of the top options the next time the Mets are in need of a spot starter.