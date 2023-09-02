Smith gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mariners. He struck out one.

Neither Adam Ottavino not Brooks Raley has seen a heavy workload this week and both hadn't pitched since Wednesday, so Smith's usage here is a signal that manager Buck Showalter could be thinking about making the right-hander part of the closing committee in September. It's curious timing, as Smith had served up homers in each of his prior two appearances and posted a 4.09 ERA in August, but the team might be focused more on his 15:4 K:BB through 11 innings on the month.