Smith (1-0) collected the win Friday in a 3-2 victory over the Reds, giving up two hits and striking out one in a scoreless inning.

The right-hander entered a 1-1 tie with two outs and two on in the sixth inning and got Luke Maile to pop up, before running into trouble himself in the seventh and getting bailed out by Brooks Raley. Smith has made an appearance in four of the Mets' first seven games, posting a 4:2 K:BB over four innings without getting charged with an earned run, and he's picked up a win and a hold along the way. The 30-year-old hasn't recorded more than 14 holds in a season, but he could easily top that number in 2024 given his fairly high-leverage role for New York.