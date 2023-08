Smith (4-4) took the loss in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs. He allowed two hits, including a home run, while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Smith was called upon in the eighth inning of a tense 2-2 tie and proceeded to serve up a decisive home run to Mike Tauchman on a center-cut, 3-2 fastball. Prior to Tuesday, Smith had seven consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings.