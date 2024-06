Smith will undergo an MRI after feeling tightness in his right forearm while playing catch Wednesday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith missed a chunk of time earlier this season with a shoulder problem and now has another arm issue to contend with. The righty has been a high-leverage reliever for the Mets this season when healthy, posting a 3.06 ERA and 23:9 K:BB over 17.2 frames.