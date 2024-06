The Mets claimed Ellis off waivers from the White Sox on Friday and optioned him to Double-A Binghamton, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ellis got a cup of coffee with the White Sox this season and has slashed just .258/.341/.308 at the Double-A level, which is especially underwhelming when you consider his age (26). He's fast and can play defense, though, which was enough to pique the Mets' interest.