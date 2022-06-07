Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run, three total runs and six total RBI in Monday's 11-5 win over the Padres.

Escobar knocked in two runs with a single in the first inning, but the best was yet to come. He followed with a double in the fourth and a homer in the eighth before completing the cycle with a two-run triple in the ninth. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, this was the 11th cycle in Mets history and the first since Scott Hairston accomplished the feat in April of 2012. Escobar is slashing a modest .241/.311/.414 on the campaign, but he's been coming alive at the plate of late, hitting .345 with three homers and 10 RBI over his past seven games.