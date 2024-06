Martinez went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three total RBI and two walks in Saturday's 5-1 win against the Padres.

Martinez reached in all five of his plate appearances and registered his first multi-homer game of the season. The veteran slugger has gone deep three times in his past three games and has at least one RBI in six of his past seven contests. Of Martinez's past six hits, five (two doubles and three homers) have gone for extra bases.