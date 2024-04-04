Manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Martinez could join the Mets as soon as next week for their series in Atlanta, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Martinez has been working out at extended spring training but will be assigned to a minor-league affiliate as soon as Friday. The designated hitter won't be added to the 26-man roster when first eligible Sunday, and it's not a given either that he'll be activated for the four-game series in Atlanta that begins Monday. The Mets' decision on whether to make Martinez available in Atlanta will probably depend on how he looks and feels during his at-bats in the minors. Whenever he's ready, Martinez will take over as the Mets' everyday designated hitter, pushing DJ Stewart to a bench role.