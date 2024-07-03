Martinez (ankle) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 36-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's starting nine due to ankle soreness, which apparently surfaced because he was forced to try out a new pair of cleats. Martinez has since received another shipment of his usual cleats and shouldn't have any issues going forward.
More News
-
Mets' J.D. Martinez: Scratched with ankle soreness•
-
Mets' J.D. Martinez: Slugs go-ahead homer in extras•
-
Mets' J.D. Martinez: Homers, drives in four in win•
-
Mets' J.D. Martinez: On base four times Sunday•
-
Mets' J.D. Martinez: Blasts two homers Saturday•
-
Mets' J.D. Martinez: Belts first career walk-off homer•